Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Rangers are facing competition from Serie A outfit Como for their managerial target Davide Ancelotti, who has received an offer from several clubs.

The 35-year-old is the son of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and is currently working as assistant manager for the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti has experience of working at several top clubs in the form of Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid, all alongside his father Carlo.

Rangers have been in search of a permanent manager after Philippe Clement’s departure in February and interim manager Barry Ferguson has been in charge of the Gers since then.

Ferguson has been touted for the Rangers job, but his tenure at Ibrox is likely to come to an end as they are considering young Ancelotti as their permanent boss.

It emerged last night that Ancelotti is widely expected to be the new man in charge at Rangers, but the deal may not be done yet.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Real Madrid assistant boss has no shortage of admirers, as he has received an offer from Serie A outfit Como.

Club Role Paris Saint-Germain Fitness coach Real Madrid Fitness coach assistant Bayern Munich Assistant coach Napoli Assistant coach Everton Assistant coach Real Madrid Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti’s roles

Como manager Cesc Fabregas is one of the favourites to land the Bayer Leverkusen job, and Como are looking at Ancelotti to replace him.

Rangers recently appointed Kevin Thelwell as their sporting director and the Englishman came from Everton, where Carlo and Davide worked in the past.

Ancelotti has no prior experience of managing a team at senior level and he has worked under his father as a part of his coaching staff for the entirety of his managerial career.

Como may represent something of a more comfortable option for Ancelotti than the pressure of Rangers.

Rangers’ decision to go after Ancelotti could be seen as a major gamble with his lack of experience and it remains to be seen whether there are any more twists left in the Gers managerial appointment saga.