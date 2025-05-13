Lars Baron/Getty Images

Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong ‘has informed’ Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to leave the club in the approaching summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a priority transfer target for the Reds, who have to find a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Quite a few names have been linked, though Frimpong has emerged as a clear preference for Reds boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool have had advanced talks over signing Frimpong in the approaching window and are seriously pursuing him.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Frimpong ‘has informed’ Leverkusen that he wants to go this summer if a suitable offer is made.

Liverpool do not have a verbal agreement with the player’s camp though, while they have not yet got in touch with Leverkusen about signing him.

Frimpong has a release clause in the region of around €35m to €40m, which is within the financial reaches of Liverpool.

Result Competition Leverkusen 2-4 Dortmund Bundesliga Freiburg 2-2 Leverkusen Bundesliga Leverkusen 2-0 Augsburg Bundesliga Leverkusen’s last three results

The Reds are not Frimpong’s only suitors though as he also has interest from other unnamed Premier League sides.

The lure of joining the league champions though could well be too much for Frimpong to resist.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a big fan of the player and believes that the former Celtic star will suit his playing style.

Despite being a full-back, Frimpong has been a threat in the other half of the pitch.

He has managed 17 goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, five of which have been in the Champions League.