George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is clear that Sunderland star Eliezer Mayenda, along with four or five Black Cats stars, will play in the Premier League, irrespective of Sunderland’s status.

Sunderland have done well to beat Coventry City in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final, but will need to do the same tonight at the Stadium of Light.

They have some very talented youngsters, who have performed handsomely to uplift the Black Cats to help them experience a fine campaign.

However, ex-EFL winger Clarke is of the view that at least four of five of Sunderland players will play in the Premier League even if Regis Le Bris fails to steer them to the Premier League.

Clarke name-checked Mayenda, who he thinks is ‘definitely’ heading for the Premier League and admitted how much he likes the forward.

“I am a huge fan of Mayenda by the way”, Clarke said on What The EFL (14:13) about the Black Cats striker.

“I think he is definitely heading to the Premier League, as are four of five of this Sunderland team.

Club Years Sochaux 2021-2023 Sunderland 2023- Hibernian (loan) 2024 Eliezer Mayenda’s career history

“I think irrespective of whether they go up with the Black Cats, they have got a number of players that are going to be in the Premier League.”

The Spain Under-21 international scored a vital goal against Frank Lampard’s men last week to give the Black Cats the advantage going into the second leg.

The likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Belingham have genuine interest from Premier League clubs, while 19-year-old winger Tom Watson is joining Brighton at the end of this season.

Sunderland will look to secure promotion to the Premier League, as they will not want to lose their highly-rated youngsters to clubs higher up in the food chain so early.