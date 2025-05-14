Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain could still sign centre-back Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge, even though he has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Club Brugge in 2023 and last summer he extended his stay with the Belgian outfit until 2028.

Ordonez has been a standout player for Club Brugge in the last two seasons and he is gathering interest from European outfits ahead of the summer transfer window.

He has been extensively looked at by several Premier League outfits as Liverpool and Newcastle United also scouted the young centre-back during March.

London outfit West Ham are also admirers of the Ecuador international as Graham Potter is looking to add quality options in the Hammers backline.

However, according to French outlet PSG Inside-Actus, Arsenal have a verbal agreement in place with the player – though that does not mean the end of the story.

PSG have recently entered the picture for the player and it is suggested that, as long as nothing is signed, the French giants could still convince him.

Team Points 1st. PSG 81 2nd. Marseille 62 3rd. Monaco 61 4th. Nice 57 5th. Lille 57 Ligue 1 top five

There also needs to be an agreement struck with Club Brugge for Orodonez and that has not yet happened.

The 21-year-old has featured 47 times in all competitions this season, including 12 times in the Champions League, clocking more than 3,700 minutes in the process.

PSG could end up being crowned champions of Europe this season and joining them could be hugely tempting for the Club Brugge man.

The French giants could also point out that they knocked Arsenal out in the Champions League to show Ordonez that they are firmly on the up.