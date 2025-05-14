Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur-tracked defensive target Jonathan Tah could give his final agreement to Bayern Munich this week.

Tah is putting an end to his adventures at Bayer Leverkusen after ten long years of service and he will join a new club next season.

His contract at Die Werkself is expiring at the end of this month, which has attracted a host of big-name clubs around Europe.

The Germany defender has been linked with a potential move to Spain as Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown genuine interest.

Premier League side Spurs are interested, and Manchester United held talks with the centre-back’s agents this month.

The 29-year-old, though, has sunbed every club outside Germany as he has made the decision to join German giants Bayern Munich.

And, now, according to German magazine Kicker, the Bavarians are hoping for Tah’s approval to join them as early as this week.

Player Age Victor Lindelof 30 Harry Maguire 32 Matthijs de Ligt 25 Lisandro Martinez 27 Leny Yoro 19 Jonny Evans 37 Ayden Heaven 18 Manchester United’s centre-back options

It has been suggested that Bayern Munich are planning to have him available for the Club World Cup as they are aiming to win the competition.

Beating off competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be a big boost for Bayern Munich.

Tah has more than 400 appearances for Die Werkself to his name and now he is ready to move on to win more trophies after winning the Bundesliga for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Bayern Munich did look at signing Tah last summer, but thought a transfer fee of between €25m and €30m was too high initially, before then not having the funds to allocate to the deal.