Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are considering renegotiating the transfer fee for Mathys Tel if Tottenham Hotspur are serious about signing him in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham signed Tel in the winter transfer window on loan from Bayern Munich, beating off competition, with Spurs retaining an option to buy him in the summer.

Tel, since his arrival, has featured 18 times in all competitions for Tottenham so far and has netted four goals.

The 20-year-old centre forward has been featuring in Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up in the Premier League of late.

And as the season nears its end, Spurs will have to make a decision soon whether they want to trigger the €60m option to buy clause in his loan deal.

Bayern Munich no longer want the 20-year-old at the Allianz Arena next season and they want to offload him in the summer.

However, there is doubt over whether Spurs will move to sign Tel on a permanent basis.

Player Signed from Antonin Kinsky Slavia Prague Mathys Tel Bayern Munich Yang Min-hyeok Gangwon FC Kevin Danso Lens Tottenham Hotspur’s winter window signings

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), to offload Tel from their wage bill, Bayern Munich are ready to negotiate the fee for the forward if Tottenham are serious about him.

A boost for Bayern Munich is that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is a fan of Tel and is open to him staying.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be interested in renegotiating the terms to keep Tel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for next season.

Spurs are having a disastrous domestic campaign and their Champions League future is still uncertain as they have to beat Manchester United in the Europa League final to earn qualification.

Getting into the Champions League next season would significantly boost Spurs financially and they might decide on pursuing a deal for Tel.