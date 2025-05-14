Getty Images

Napoli have reached a very advanced stage in their bid to bring Federico Chiesa back to Italy from Liverpool, but have no deal agreed yet.

Liverpool brought in Chiesa from Juventus on a cut-price deal last summer, but the player has failed to impress in the Reds jersey.

During the winter transfer window clubs from Italy came calling for him but the Liverpool forward decided to stay at Anfield and fight for his place.

Chiesa has managed to start only three games in all competitions for Liverpool, as the Italian has yet to find a place in Arne Slot’s starting line-up for a Premier League game this season.

With the summer transfer window approaching Italian outfits are again showing interest in taking Chiesa back to Serie A.

Napoli are particularly keen on securing Chiesa’s signature as Antonio Conte is preparing a squad for next season that can take on the challenge of playing in the Champions League.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have been working on the swoop and are now very advanced in their efforts to land Chiesa.

Club Appearances Lecce 92 Juventus 420 Antonio Conte’s playing career

It is suggested that Chiesa would be more than willing to make the switch to Napoli, with Champions League football on the table.

Napoli have offered to take Chiesa on loan with an option to make his move permanent next summer, which Liverpool are reluctant to accept.

The Merseyside outfit want the clause in Chiesa’s loan deal to be obligatory so that they can remove him from their wage list.

Napoli are pushing to get the deal over the line and the negotiations between both clubs are happening.

The Italian forward’s €4.5m wage per annum is not an issue for Napoli, who are currently leading the Serie A table.

However, they are not the only Italian outfit interested in the Liverpool star as AC Milan are also have him on their list and Fenerbahce are keen.