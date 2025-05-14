Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

West Ham United are set to face competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Marseille for FC Copenhagen star Rodrigo Huescas.

21-year-old Huescas, who is a right-back, plays for Danish team Copenhagen and he is a versatile player capable of playing the full-back role as well.

Huescas is someone West Ham are following closely as they consider him as an option for their right side.

Vladimir Coufal’s contract with West Ham is set to expire in June and he will depart the club this coming summer.

In aftermath of Coufal’s departure, Graham Potter will be left with only Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back role.

West Ham are interested in Huescas, but he has other European suitors in the market as well.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), West Ham United are facing competition from Borussia Dortmund and Marseille for the signature of Huescas.

Player Age Aaron Wan-Bissaka 27 Vladimir Coufal 32 West Ham’s right-back options

Dortmund are long-time admirers of the Mexican international’s talents, and they previously scouted him before his move to Copenhagen in the summer.

West Ham are experiencing a terrible campaign and the pressure is on to have a better summer transfer window than they had last year, when despite a host of arrivals, few made an impact.

Huescas has featured 33 times for Copenhagen this season and has been regular during their Conference League campaign.

The Mexican has a deal with Copenhagen until the summer of 2029 and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will try to steal a march ahead of Dortmund and Marseille in the chase for Huescas by acting quickly in the coming days.

Huescas joined the Danish outfit in the summer from Mexican club CD Cruz Azul last summer and the youngster is highly rated in his country.