Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has insisted that Pompey are in no rush to open discussions with Bristol City regarding Rob Atkinson, though the Robins know well that they are interested in taking him back.

Pompey signed Atkinson on loan from Bristol City in January and the defender went on to become an important part of Mousinho’s squad.

Despite missing a number of games with a calf injury, Atkinson still managed to finish with 14 appearances as Portsmouth ensured Championship survival.

Atkinson, though, is now set to return to his parent club and await a decision on his future.

Mousinho, while confirming Portsmouth’s interest in taking Atkinson back, insisted that the player’s parent club are fully aware of that desire.

As Bristol City have only just finished their season, there is no rush, Mousinho insists, and the phone call is still due on part of the Fratton Park-based outfit.

“Bristol City will still have all of their work to do at the back end of their season”, Mousinho told the BBC (6:22).

Result Competition Portsmouth 1-1 Hull City Championship Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 1-0 Watford Championship Portsmouth’s last three results

“I think after assessing the back end of their playoff defeat, I think they still have got to get their retained list to do.

“A lot of clubs that finished the season two weeks ago still haven’t published that.

“So, there is still work to do, in terms of sides that have only finished the season.

“We will wait to see while they are doing that.

“There is no rush, everybody knows that we are there and we have perfect willingness if there is a deal to be done for Rob [Atkinson].

“But obviously, Rob is Bristol City’s player and we have got to see what they do with him first.

“We haven’t made that phone call yet but both parties are fully aware of the situation.”

Portsmouth will be hoping they can keep hold of Atkinson after the role he played in helping Pompey to survive.

Atkinson even chipped in with two vital goals against relegation rivals Derby County in April as Portsmouth grabbed a draw.