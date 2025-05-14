Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Juventus executive Francesco Calvo has refused to comment on his future amidst being linked to the Aston Villa CEO job.

Aston Villa have a vacant CEO position to fill and they are targeting former Juventus managing director of revenue and football department Calvo, who has previous experience of working at big clubs like Barcelona and Roma.

Calvo joined Juventus in 2022 as chief of staff and later was promoted to his latest position, where he has earned praise for his behind-the-scenes jobs.

The 46-year-old has recently resigned from his post at Juventus and it is suggested that he will soon take up his new role at Aston Villa.

However, Calvo has remained tight-lipped regarding his future after his resignation from Juventus and he refused to comment on the links regarding Aston Villa during his recent encounter with Italian journalists.

When asked about his future, Calvo told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “Good evening, how are you?”

It has been suggested that former Italian international and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini will step up to replace Calvo in the Serie A club.

Result Competition Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham Premier League Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa FA Cup Aston Villa’s last three results

Aston Villa under Unai Emery is looking to feature back-to-back in the Champions League this season and it will be crucial in drawing in top players into the club.

If all goes right, then Calvo will join Emery and Monchi at the Birmingham outfit next season and work out ways to strengthen the future of the club.

Villa have two more games left to play in the Premier League, respectively against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and both games will play a vital part in deciding whether they will be able to earn the ticket to the Champions League for next season.