Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City assistant boss Glen Riddersholm has revealed that he felt at home in Norfolk and explained that he felt well supported until the moment he was not.

Norwich appointed Johannes Hoff Thorup last summer as the Canaries looked for progression, and Riddersholm joined former Nordsjaelland boss’ coaching staff as assistant manager.

However, despite a good start to the season, Norwich failed to carry on the momentum and after going on a run where they secured only two wins in 14 games, the Canaries hierarchy decided to pull the trigger on Thorup in April.

Riddersholm also departed the club with Thorup and the 53-year-old tactician revealed that he felt at home in Norwich and added that they joined the club with a three-year project in mind with rebuilding, identity and working with the academy in mind, which they were not allowed to finish.

He stressed that during their early days at Norwich they received fantastic support from the club right up until the point that the Canaries decided to go another way.

“The worst thing was that the collaboration stopped”, Riddersholm told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“It has been difficult. I have truly felt at home in Norwich and in England.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2023-2024 Norwich City 2024-2025 Johannes Hoff Throup’s managerial history

“It is a fantastic area and a fantastic city, and we went all-in on a three-year project with a new playing system, a significant rejuvenation of the team and extensive work with the academy.

“We went into it with everything we had.

“We felt fantastic support at the club until we didn’t have it anymore.

“98 per cent of everything I’ve experienced and been a part of has been good and positive.”

Thorup and his staff departed Norwich with only two games left in the season and under their tutelage the Canaries secured 53 points from 44 games.

Norwich ultimately finished 13th in the league table by securing four points from the last two games of the season and they have yet to appoint a permanent manager.