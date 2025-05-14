Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool have a specific plan for Jeremie Frimpong, who they want to sign from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen to replace Real Madrid bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have lifted this season’s Premier League title comfortably and are looking forward to a final day party when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield, but there are also thoughts on the summer window too.

Arne Slot is looking to strengthen the team to keep their dominance up and Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure has made them look for quality alternatives in the market.

Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking full-back Frimpong has emerged as their top choice and the 24-year-old has informed his club he will be leaving the club if a suitable offer comes in the upcoming window.

Frimpong played a major part last term when Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen towards the Bundesliga title by popping up with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Liverpool already have a specific plan for him as, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, they plan to use him as an attacking wing-back similar to his role in Alonso’s side.

It has been suggested that the Reds have analysed Frimpong’s profile in depth and he is seen as an exciting replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who will join Real Madrid.

Player Age Joe Gomez 27 Conor Bradley 21 Calvin Ramsay 21 Trent Alexander-Arnold 26 Liverpool’s right-back options

They still do not have a verbal agreement with the Dutchman and they are also yet to formally approach Die Werkself for Frimpong.

Frimpong has a €35m to €40m release clause in his contract, which could be seen as a reasonable price for a player of his quality.

Alonso’s side have missed out on winning trophies this season, but Frimpong still has impressed with 17 goal contributions.

The Reds have a quality option in the shape of Conor Bradley in the right-back department and the potential addition of Frimpong will strengthen the area majorly.