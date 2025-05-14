Lars Baron/Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong is ‘on his way’ to Liverpool and the transfer ‘will be completed shortly’ as Arne Slot moves to get his replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has run down his contract at Anfield, snubbing new contract offers from the Reds, and will leave the club on a free transfer.

The right-back is expected to sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid and could feature at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

Frimpong has been a leading contender to come in and replace the Liverpool vice-captain and it appears that the move will indeed happen.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Frimpong is ‘on his way’ to Liverpool and the transfer ‘will be completed shortly’.

He has a release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract which makes the deal an easy one for Liverpool to do.

The clause is set at around €35m and Liverpool look to be triggering it to bring him to Anfield.

Frimpong has been keen to make the move to the Premier League and informed Leverkusen recently that he will be leaving in the summer if a suitable offer arrives.

Player Age Joe Gomez 27 Conor Bradley 21 Calvin Ramsay 21 Trent Alexander-Arnold 26 Liverpool’s right-back options

Now matters look to be progressing quickly and Frimpong is bound for the newly crowned Premier League champions in the shape of Liverpool.

He won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen last season, playing a key role under Xabi Alonso, though the BayArena outfit came up short this term.

At Liverpool he will work under countryman Arne Slot, while fellow Oranje internationals Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are on the books.

How soon Liverpool will announce the capture remains to be seen, but the window does open for a ten-day period on 1st June.