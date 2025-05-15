Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton face serious competition from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for the services of Feyenoord defender David Hancko this summer.

The Slovak central defender has attracted multiple clubs around the globe with his performances at Feyenoord over the course of the last two seasons.

He joined the Dutch giants in 2022 and the 27-year-old has made close to 150 appearances for the De Kuip based club.

Hancko is primarily a centre-half, but his versatility allows him to play as a left-back as well, and Premier League outfit Everton have been linked with him recently as they plot a revamp under David Moyes.

The Toffees will move to a new stadium next season under new ownership, which has steered them towards ambitious targets.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been regularly linked with Hancko over the course of the season.

Now there is serious competition from Saudi Arabia for Hancko as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Al Nassr have offered him a contract.

Player Age Aymeric Laporte 30 Otavio 30 Sadio Mane 33 Jhon Duran 21 Cristiano Ronaldo 40 Notable players at Al Nassr

Hancko is claimed to be interested in making the switch to Al Nassr, but the Saudi side still need to agree a fee with Feyenoord for his services.

His current contract at the Dutch side does not end until the summer of 2028 and Feyenoord can demand a significant fee to let him go, with Al-Nassr now in the picture.

It remains to be seen if Al Nassr’s solid move pushes Everton to firm up their own interest in Hancko and look to tempt him to the Premier League.

A switch to Al Nassr would see Hancko slot into a squad that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran, Saido Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic.

Al Nassr sit in third spot in the Saudi Pro League, eleven points off leaders Al Ittihad.