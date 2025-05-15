Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia is in talks with a number of clubs as his exit from Goodison Park this coming summer looms large on the horizon.

Trust has been put solely in 31-year-old England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford by all Everton managers since 2017, with the shot-stopper the clear number 1.

Even this year, Pickford has missed just two cup games for the Toffees, thus limiting the on-field time of other custodians.

Pickford’s influence on the pitch has been clearly felt, with one team-mate dubbing him ‘mad’.

Portuguese Virginia, who has filled in just for those two games, has openly insisted that playing second fiddle has left him tired.

However, he still reiterated his desire to stay put on Merseyside, but according to Everton insider El Bobble, he has not been made a new contract offer and is set to leave.

With David Moyes planning a squad overhaul in the summer, Virginia is going to face the axe along with fellow goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

No contract offers have yet been tabled for either of the two by the Toffees.

Player Age Jordan Pickford 31 Joao Virginia 25 Asmir Begovic 37 Harry Tyrer 23 Billy Crellin 24 Everton’s current goalkeeping options

Taking the situation into consideration, Virginia has started to hold talks with a number of other clubs.

It is unclear what the options are which are on the table for the goalkeeper, but talks are happening as he decides who to join next.

A reliable backup goalkeeper, Virginia’s exit could be felt at Goodison Park and it remains to be seen who the Toffees will bring in.

Moyes will be keen to ensure he has adequate cover in the event that Pickford picks up an injury next season.