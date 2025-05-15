Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Bundesliga hitman Jan Age Fjortoft has told Liverpool what they can expect from Jeremie Frimpong when he is signed up.

The Reds are already showing their anticipation for the summer transfer window after they made minimal movement in the previous two windows.

They are hurrying to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong and it has been suggested that he is on his way to joining the Anfield outfit very shortly.

Even though Liverpool have more players on their shortlist for the full-back role, Frimpong is undeniably their top choice and they have even planned how they want to use him.

Ex-Bundesliga star Fjortoft highlighted that Frimpong loves to score goals and make assists, which is clear from his goal involvements in the last couple of years.

Fjortoft, who played in the Bundesliga and keeps a close eye on the league, praised the Dutchman for his pace and dribbling ability and dubbed him ‘small but powerful’ at the same time.

“Good dribbler”, he wrote on X.

Level Year Netherlands U19 2018-2019 Netherlands U20 2019 Netherlands U21 2021-2022 Netherlands 2023- Jeremie Frimpong’s Netherlands involvement

“Great speed.

“Loves an assist and score goals

“Small but powerful.”

Frimpong has 43 direct goal involvements for Xabi Alonso’s team in his last 95 games for Die Werkself.

Arne Slot will look to make him a first-team choice with a proper pre-season to seamlessly replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are not picking up a fee for Alexander-Arnold after he snubbed new contract offers and ran down his deal at Anfield.