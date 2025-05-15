Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Lucas Digne has insisted that he is happy at Villa Park and does not want to think about what the future holds for him beyond the summer of 2026.

Digne joined Aston Villa from Everton back in 2022 and has tasted Champions League football while at Villa Park.

This year, his club managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they were beaten by one of his former clubs in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old is soon to move into the final year of his deal at Villa Park though and is not sure what the future holds.

Digne though is loving life at Aston Villa and is clear that he is not worrying about what might come next in his career.

“I’m happy at Aston Villa”, Digne told French outlet Foot Mercato.

“But I only have one year left on my contract, so I don’t know what will happen in my next chapter. I’m not thinking about it.”

Club Years Lille 2010-2013 Paris Saint-Germain 2013-2016 Roma (loan) 2015-2016 Barcelona 2016-2018 Everton 2018-2022 Aston Villa 2022- Lucas Digne’s career history

The goal for the experienced defender, for now, is to stay focused on finishing the season well with Aston Villa and continue giving his best for the team.

“I only have one goal: I just want to finish the season well, enjoy my football, always work hard and give the best of myself so that my team continues to be successful.”

Digne’s side are currently in a battle to make sure they are again in the Champions League and they sit sixth in the Premier League.

Villa will want to take the maximum six points from their two remaining games to give them the best chance and those fixtures come against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively.

Digne played in both games against the two opponents earlier this season, but Aston Villa won neither match.