James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic defender Josh Edwards believes that a playoff game has a ‘totally different feeling’ compared to a league game and prior experience of that will definitely be useful.

It will be make or break for both Charlton and Wycombe Wanderers when they meet at the Valley on Thursday.

Both teams will be on the lookout to score goals having failed to break the deadlock the first time around in the first leg of the League One semi-final playoff tie.

At the heart of the Charlton defence will be former Dunfermline Athletic defender Edwards.

The 24-year-old has already experienced the playoffs with his former club.

Dunfermline managed to reach the Scottish Championship playoffs back in 2021 when Edwards was on the books.

He featured in both legs of the tie against Raith Rovers but his contributions were not enough to win it for Dunfermline.

Club Years Airdrieonians 2017-2019 Dunfermline Athletic 2019-2024 Charlton Athletic 2024- Josh Edwards’ career history

Four years down the line, he will have a go at it yet again and insists that the previous experience will definitely be of help.

Edwards told his club’s official channel (1:45): “A playoff game compared to a league game is a totally different feeling

“There is so much pressure on you.

“It’s more demanding, everyone is obviously trying, you are trying hard in a league game as well, but there is always that added impetus on the playoff game.

“So, yes having the experience of that sort of game will help.

“And we are looking forward to going again on Thursday.”

Charlton have shown remarkable powers of recovery since the turn of the year, climbing up from eleventh to finish fourth in the table and be many peoples’ favourites to win the playoffs.