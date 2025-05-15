Michael Owens/Getty Images

The representatives of Newcastle United target Jonathan David have held positive talks with Napoli, but there remain contractual details to be agreed.

David has been having a brilliant season with Lille in France, but his contract with them is set to expire in June and he is leaving.

The 25-year-old centre forward wants a new challenge in one of the biggest leagues, something which has already caused him to reject Fenerbahce.

Newcastle are keen on David as they look to strengthen their attack and a free transfer would be smart business for the club.

The Magpies have scouted David regularly and he has been repeatedly linked with moving to St James’ Park.

They could face competition from their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who have also been mooted as suitors.

However, it is Italian outfit Napoli who are leading the race and pushing to complete the signing of David.

David’s agents have held positive talks with Napoli, but there is a difference between what the forward wants and what the Italians are offering, according to Calciomercato.com.

Napoli are ready to add a release clause in the centre forward’s contract and they will also agree on a signing-on bonus.

However, David wants €5m per year while Napoli are offering €4m.

There are other contractual issues which must be resolved, but Napoli have been flexible with David and are putting in a strong push.

All eyes will be on whether David’s Premier League suitors now up their efforts to land him this summer.