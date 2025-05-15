Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds United face competition from Turkish giants Besiktas for the signature of Beto, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on landing the Everton striker.

Daniel Farke’s men had a fantastic campaign in the Championship, which saw them win the league title and come back to the promised land of the Premier League.

They need to get their recruitment right in the summer and signing a striker who knows how to find the back of the net at the highest level is something Leeds are keen to do as they strengthen their spine.

Even though Joel Piroe won the Championship’s top scorer award in the recently concluded campaign with 19 goals, he has never kicked a ball in the Premier League.

Leeds have shown interest in multiple goal-getting options and Everton’s Beto has emerged as a target for them.

Now, however, Leeds are facing competition from Turkey, as Besiktas are looking at the Guinea-Bissau international, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola (via Fotomac).

It has been suggested that Solksjaer is an admirer of the forward and at his request, Besiktas have kicked off negotiations over a deal.

Club Years Uniao Tires 2015-2018 Olimpico Montijo 2018-2019 Portimonense 2019-2022 Udinese (loan) 2021-2022 Udinese 2022-2023 Everton 2023- Beto’s career history

The Lisbon-born frontman was not given a consistent chance at Everton until Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury this season, but he has impressed with his forward play under David Moyes.

In the last two transfer windows, Beto was widely linked with a move back to Italy, where he played before joining Everton, and now his performances have been noticed by Besiktas.

All eyes will be on whether Leeds soon firm up their interest in signing Beto or whether Besiktas can come up with a deal which is to Everton’s liking.

The Toffees are expected to see significant squad churn this summer, with Moyes set to have more wiggle room in the market than the club enjoyed under previous owner Farhad Moshiri.