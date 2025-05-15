Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle have been tracking Derby County target and Bristol Rovers star Kamil Conteh since the winter transfer window, according to journalist Dan Hargreaves.

Bristol Rovers signed the 22-year-old central midfielder from Grimsby Town in January 2024 and he has been a key player for them.

However, his 2024/25 campaign came to an early end with an injury he suffered in December and he had to watch Bristol Rovers getting relegated to League Two from the stands.

With the Gas relegated to League Two, vultures are hovering over Conteh’s head to secure his signature.

Championship outfit Derby County and recently relegated to League One, Plymouth Argyle, are lining up to lure him away from the Mem.

However, Plymouth’s interest in the Derby County target is not new, as the Devon outfit have been tracking Bristol Rovers’ Conteh since January.

Conteh, before suffering a knee injury, featured in 19 league games for Bristol Rovers, and his performances caught the attention of Plymouth.

Result Competition Blackpool 4-1 Bristol Rovers League One Bristol Rovers 0-0 Reading League One Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage League One Bristol Rovers’ last three results

Now Plymouth are set to face tough competition from John Eustace’s Derby County to land the youngster in the summer.

Conteh is a former Watford academy player and the Sierra Leone international has featured nine times for his country so far.

Derby under Eustace are looking to rejig the squad in the summer to avoid the struggles they faced this season, where they came very close to being relegated back to League One.

The Rams lacked creativity in the midfield last season and Eustace wants to bring in Conteh to help his team in that aspect.

Darby’s rival for Bristol Rovers star Conteh’s signature, Plymouth, are in a bit of a turmoil as their manager Miron Muslic’s future at the club is in doubt and he is currently being linked with the Queens Park Rangers job.