Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Departing Portsmouth defender Cohen Bramall believes that Pompey can definitely reach the playoffs in the Championship next season if they can tidy up on a few away performances.

In terms of results at home, the Fratton Park-based team finished with the eighth best record in the Championship, just three points behind sixth-best Sunderland.

However, their away form was dismal, with Portsmouth managing to register just three wins in 23 attempts.

Bramall, who was roped in on a short-term deal in January to add to the club’s defensive options and is now being released, insists that Pompey can be in the playoffs next season.

The defender told the BBC (7:13) about what he feels Portsmouth can do next term: “Certainly I think playoffs.

“I am not certainly stretching it, I definitely believe that Pompey can get into the playoffs.”

Even if that is not possible in just their second season in the division, the 29-year-old insists that Portsmouth should be at least in the top ten with improvements in the away form.

Statistic Number Wins 14 Draws 12 Losses 20 Portsmouth’s Championship record

“Minimum, you are looking at a top ten [finish] because of the way we finished, we finished so strong at home as well.

“I think if we can tidy up on a few away performances and be more solid, a 100 per cent, I think we can creep into the playoffs.”

Bramall, though, takes into account the fact that the Championship is one of the hardest leagues in the world.

“The only thing about the Championship is that it is one of the hardest leagues in the world.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has taken time to praise Bramall’s contributions to the team in such a short period of time.

Pompey are expected to have a busy summer up ahead, as Mousinho aims to strengthen his group ready for another Championship campaign.