Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Preston North End are set to sign departing Stoke City star Jordan Thompson on a free transfer in the upcoming window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old central midfielder joined Stoke City from Blackpool in the winter of 2020 and has featured 178 times for the Potters.

Thompson’s season was marred by a series of injuries and he made 23 league appearances for Mark Robins’ side in their latest campaign.

The Northern Ireland international is currently nursing him back from an ankle injury and Stoke have decided not to extend his contract.

Preston, on the other hand, were in a relegation dogfight but in the end managed to secure their Championship status.

Paul Heckingbottom is looking to add quality and experience in his midfield for the upcoming season and the former Leeds United boss feels Thompson fits the bill.

The Lillywhites were quick to act and they are now set to secure the signature of Thompson on a free transfer.

Club Years Rangers 2015-2018 Airdrieonians (loan) 2016 Raith Rovers (loan) 2016-2017 Livingston (loan) 2018 Blackpool 2018-2020 Stoke City 2020-2025 Jordan Thompson’s career history

Heckingbottom does not want to waste time after a difficult campaign and Preston are laying down the groundwork ahead of the summer window.

Thompson will be able to join Preston when his Stoke contract officially comes to an end.

It is suggested they are also set to land their goalkeeper target Daniel Iverson, whose contract with Leicester City expires at the end of June, on a free transfer.

Thompson and Iverson both have a good amount of experience playing in the Championship and Heckingbottom will hope that his team will be enriched with the addition of the duo.

Preston will be looking to not repeat last season’s mistakes and they will be determined to bring in a host of fresh faces to strengthen the squad.