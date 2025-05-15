Pete Norton/Getty Images

The fee that West Ham United would have to pay to sign target Mario Stroeykens from Belgian giants Anderlecht has emerged.

West Ham have had a disastrous season so far and under Graham Potter’s stewardship, they are increasingly thinking towards the approaching summer transfer window, where the former Chelsea boss will want backing.

Potter wants to add more quality and attacking flair going forward in his midfield and he is interested in Anderlecht’s Stroeykens.

The Hammers showed interest in the 20-year-old during the winter transfer window and he is someone liked by West Ham’s head of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay, as well.

Stroeykens came through Anderlecht’s academy system and has featured in 130 games so far in his career.

He is set to enter his final year of contract with Anderlecht, who want to keep him at the club beyond next season.

The Belgian giants have offered him a new contract, which Stroeykens is yet to sign as he gathers interest from several European outfits.

Level Years Belgium U15 2019 Belgium U16 2019 Belgium U19 2021-2023 Belgium U20 2022- Belgium U21 2023- Mario Stroeykens’ Belgium involvement

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht will need a transfer fee in the region of €20m to part ways with West Ham target Stroeykens.

West Ham are facing competition from French giants Marseille and Lyon, with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on the attacking midfielder’s trail as well.

Marseille have secured a place in the Champions League next season and they could use their newly gained status to lure the youngster to join them.

Stroeykens is highly rated in Belgium and has experience of featuring in European competitions as well.

Former Manchester City star and current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany gave him his debut in 2021 during a league game against KAS Eupen.