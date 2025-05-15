Warren Little/Getty Images

League One trio Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Reading are all looking north of the border towards an attacker playing in the Scottish Premiership.

Wigan managed to steer clear of drop zone trouble in League One this season, while Reading fell short of a playoff spot by just three points, but have still experienced a sense of optimism due to a takeover.

Luton will join the pair in League One in the upcoming season after they recently lost their Championship status in a surprise second successive relegation.

Goals will be key to getting out of League One next term and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, all three clubs are keen on a Ross County striker.

The man being eyed by the trio is Ronan Hale, who hit the headlines earlier this week.

Hale scored for Ross County against Dundee on Wednesday night to keep his side’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Scottish Premiership alive.

The striker converted a penalty in injury time to secure a 1-1 draw at Dens Park and give Ross County hope.

Scored Against Number Of Goals Dundee United One Motherwell Three Celtic One Hearts Two St Johnstone One Dundee One Hibernian One St Mirren One Ronan Hale’s Scottish Premiership goals

Hale, 26, only joined Ross County last summer and penned a deal running through until the summer of 2027.

He has delivered 15 goals across all competitions for the Highland club this term so far, with only three Scottish Premiership clubs he has not scored against – Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Hale has even scored against champions Celtic.

The Northern Irish striker may fancy a move down to England and into League One and all eyes will be on when Wigan, Reading or Luton firm up their interest with a concrete approach to Ross County.

Hale has been included in recent Northern Ireland squads and will be looking to make his debut soon.