Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spanish giants Real Madrid still have an opportunity to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi as the deal is yet to be finalised and a swoop is under consideration.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has been in the centre of transfer interest from several clubs since last summer.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi in the summer, but eventually the midfielder decided to snub a move to Anfield and stayed at Real Sociedad.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Zubimendi’s talents and the London outfit have retained their interest in the midfielder since last summer.

After a season that is set to end with no silverware for Arsenal, the Emirates outfit have decided to be decisive in the summer transfer window to fill the gaps in their squad.

The Spanish midfielder is high on their transfer wish list for the upcoming window and they have been working on a deal to take him to the Emirates.

However, the agreement is not completed yet as nothing is signed and, according to Spanish daily AS, that has presented an opportunity for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are considering potentially hijacking Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi and the key decision over that will come down to incoming boss Xabi Alonso.

If Alonso considers Zubimendi to be key to how he wants to play at Real Madrid then the club are prepared to try and deliver for him.

There is a €60m release clause in the midfielder’s Real Sociedad contract, which could be triggered.

Real Madrid though are running out of time if they do want to attempt to divert Zubimendi to the Bernabeu.

He is not the only option on the table for Real Madrid, but he is a concrete option that they are considering strongly.