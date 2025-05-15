Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cody Drameh, who Leeds United saw leave last summer, is now being chased by two clubs from the French top flight.

The former England Under-21 international came through Fulham and Leeds United’s youth set-ups and was highly rated.

Drameh was tipped for big things, but pushed his way out of Leeds to go on loan to Cardiff City in 2022, before then following that up with loans to Luton Town and Birmingham City.

He played for Leeds in the Premier League, but last summer the Whites saw him go as he headed for Hull City; they only got a nominal fee.

Now Leeds could rue not having been able to keep hold of the right-back if he moves to France and flourishes in Ligue 1.

With the transfer window edging closer, the 23-year-old is attracting Toulouse and Reims, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Even though he was a regular fixture at Hull at the beginning of the recently concluded campaign, his game time was limited in the latter half.

Club Years Leeds United 2021-2024 Cardiff City (loan) 2022 Luton Town (loan) 2023 Birmingham City (loan) 2023-2024 Hull City 2024 Cody Drameh’s career history

The Tigers avoided relegation on the final day of the Championship by virtue of a better goal difference than Luton Town and that could be Drameh’s final act.

He accumulated only 76 minutes of first-team football in Hull City’s last 15 games of the season and finished the campaign with 1,763 minutes.

Toulouse and Reims are in 12th and 14th in the French top flight, respectively, and it remains to be seen if he fancies a switch of scenarios.

If Drameh ends up in the French top flight, he could have the chance to kick on with his career and make good on the potential that many believed he had when he first arrived at Elland Road.