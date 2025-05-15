Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are preparing to put in place plans to bring a young talent over from Spain to England, but the idea is for him to make a stop at Atletico Madrid first.

Eddie Howe’s side have made a policy of trying to snap up top prospects from around Europe and slot them into the youth ranks, to try to get ahead of the curve and avoid needing to pay big fees for the finished articles, as they previously did for Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Now Newcastle are fishing in Spain and it is 17-year-old attacking talent Daniel Fitzgerald who has caught their attention.

Fitzgerald is currently on the books at Spanish side Elche.

The 17-year-old featured in the Spanish fourth division for Elche’s junior side and scored a goal in the process.

However, despite Newcastle’s interest, they will not be able to sign him from Elche due to FIFA’s age restrictions.

Newcastle have come up with a plan where they have all but agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign the 17-year-old this summer and then he will join Magpies the following season, according to Spanish outlet Esportbase.

Fitzgerald has a release clause of around €200,000 in his contract at Elche and Atletico Madrid are prepared to trigger it.

Elche do not want to let the prospect leave the club and Fitzgerald is set to enter the final year of his contract; the club want to tie him to a new deal, with the promise of a path into the first team.

Atletico Madrid though are ready to step in and they are aware that Newcastle are determined to land the attacker.

‘There’s money and they’re coming for him’, a source at Atletico Madrid said of Newcastle wanting Fitzgerald.

For Atletico Madrid, when he moves to England, there is the promise of a player coming the other way, as well as making a profit on the release clause amount they pay for him.

Newcastle are ready to collaborate with Atletico Madrid it could soon bear fruit in the shape of Fitzgerald.

The youngster does have more suitors beyond Atletico Madrid and Newcastle.