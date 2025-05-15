Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are amongst a host of Premier League clubs to be offered the services of a top winger, amid a disagreement over a new contract.

Premier League sides are on the lookout for additions to sign during the summer transfer window and agents are working overtime to generate interest in their clients.

One winger now actively being shopped around is Bayern Munich wide-man Leroy Sane.

Sane’s deal with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of June and he has been offered a new contract with a lower salary to extend his stay.

However, although initially it seemed he would sign the new deal, the two sides are not getting closer together and his agent Pini Zahavi is looking at other options.,

Sane has now been offered to a host of Premier League sides, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Sane has been proposed to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has also been offered to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Club Years Schalke 2014-2016 Manchester City 2016-2020 Bayern Munich 2020- Leroy Sane’s career history

Sane’s camp have also approached Bayern Munich with new demands, but Bayern Munich hierarchy have refused to accept them.

It has been suggested that the Bundesliga giants are getting impatient and have given Sane until the end of this week to sign the deal offered by them.

It is, however, unclear whether the clubs he has been offered to are willing to consider a move for a free transfer for Sane.

Newcastle United have been short in the right winger department since Miguel Almiron’s departure in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham also have a winger on their agenda, but it remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou will consider Sane, who has experience of playing in the Premier League, to be an option.