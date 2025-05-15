Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur talent Tyrese Hall, who has been capped by England at youth level, is set to play his international football for Jamaica this summer.

Hall is highly rated at Spurs and the club secured him on a deal running until the summer of 2029 when he penned a fresh contract last summer.

The attack minded midfielder has featured regularly for Tottenham’s Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 this season.

He found the back of the net five times and provided four assists for his Spurs team-mates, while he also tasted senior football in the EFL Trophy.

Hall scored against League Two side Swindon Town in a group game in November.

Now it looks as if Hall has made a big decision about his future at international level as, according to journalist Alasdair Gold, he is being included in the next Jamaica squad.

Steve McClaren is in charge of Jamaica and he is including Hall in his squad for the Unity Cup tournament at the end of the month; the Unity Cup will be held at Brentford’s ground and include Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

Player Club Dexter Lembikisa Barnsley Joel Latibeudiere Coventry City Amari’i Bell Luton Town Ethan Pinnock Brentford Kasey Palmer Hull City Isaac Hayden Newcastle United Bobby De Cordova Reid Leicester City Leon Bailey Aston Villa Kaheim Dixon Charlton Athletic England based players in last Jamaica squad

Hall has turned out for England at Under-19 level, but is now pinning his colours to the Jamaica mast.

Jamaica are in the mix to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and Hall is likely to be eyeing involvement in the tournament.

McClaren will consider it a coup to have tempted the young Spurs midfielder to be part of his Jamaica squad.

A host of England-based players currently play for Jamaica.