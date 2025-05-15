Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he gave his players the good news that they have the best goalkeeper in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Josh Keeley for their penalty shootout.

The Spurs loan star has impressed in his loan stay at Brisbane Road with his performances, playing a significant part for the O’s.

On Wednesday night, Leyton Orient beat Stockport County on penalties and booked a place in the League One playoff final.

They won the tie on penalties after the score was 3-3 on aggregate and Keeley saved a crucial spot-kick.

Wellens revealed that he gave the O’s stars the good news about having Keeley, who he described as the best shot-stopper in a situation of penalties.

“I am giving away all my team-talks here”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s official media (1:37).

“But the team talks to the players, I said, ‘do you want the good news or the good news?’

Club Years St Patrick’s Athletic 2020-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Barnet (loan) 2024 Leyton Orient (loan) 2024- Josh Keeley’s career history

“They asked for the good news, the good news was I am so proud of you, it is going to go to penalties, and we have the best goalkeeper that I can want in this situation of penalties.

“We will be fine.”

He also added that he thought Keeley performed fantastically well and dubbed him outstanding.

“I thought Josh was outstanding.”

Keeley will look to put in another impressive performance in the League One playoff final on 25th May against Charlton Athletic or Wycombe Wanderers.

If Leyton Orient win promotion to the Championship they could look to try and keep hold of Keeley, though Tottenham’s view on a new loan or permanent deal is unclear.