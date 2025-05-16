Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Valencia are willing to wait for a reasonable period for Aston Villa loanee Enzo Barrenechea in the summer, while his agents were in Spain this week to deliver a firm message to their client.

The Argentine was loaned out by Aston Villa to Valencia last summer after he was signed from Serie A giants Juventus.

After he had a pre-season last year with the Villans, Unai Emery made the call to sanction a season in La Liga for Barrenechea.

He became an integral part of the struggling Valencia side, who have uplifted their performance since Carlos Corberan was tempted from West Brom to take the manager’s job.

The 23-year-old wants to stay at Valencia beyond this season for more game time and he is ready to make a financial sacrifice for that as well.

However, he will have to return to Villa Park after his loan spell expires at Mestalla at the end of next month, with no agreement in place for Los Che to keep him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barrenechea’s agents were in Spain last week and told him that he will not be staying at Valencia and if any deal happens, it will be difficult to put together and happen at the end of the summer.

Result Competition Alaves 1-0 Valencia La Liga Valencia 3-0 Getafe La Liga Las Palmas 2-3 Valencia La Liga Valencia’s last three results

Corberan’s side want him for another season at least, but the aspects of a possible deal mean that it is off the table for now and the midfielder has been told that.

Valencia are willing to maintain their interest throughout the summer and it remains possible that a difficult deal could be done.

Aston Villa’s stance on the midfielder is not clear yet, but it has been stressed that the club want to see the Argentine in their pre-season.

Valencia want to sign new midfielders to strengthen their engine room and Barrenechea is their top preference.

Now it remains to be seen if Barrenchea will be able to impress in Aston Villa’s pre-season or if Valencia will get their man in the summer window.