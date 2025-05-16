Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he watched Spurs loanee duo Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley in action for Leyton Orient on Wednesday night and insisted he is ‘super pleased’ for both.

Keeley and Donley joined League One side Leyton Orient last summer on season-long loans and have been instrumental for them.

Goalkeeper Keeley has been Richie Wellens’ clear first-choice custodian at Brisbane Road while Donley took his time to get settled, but both played very crucial parts for the O’s.

On Wednesday night, Keeley saved a crucial penalty against Stockport County in the penalty shootout, which helped them qualify for the League One playoff final.

Postecoglou admitted that the Spurs loanee duo have played enough football at the O’s and he thinks they have developed very well.

He stressed that the experience at the O’s will benefit them a lot and kept no secrets about how pleased he is for the young loanee duo.

“I watched the game last night, it was a cracking game and super pleased for both of them”, the Spurs boss told a press conference when asked about Keeley and Donley.

Player On loan at Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Marseille Yang Min-hyeok QPR Alejo Veliz Espanyol Manor Solomon Leeds United Alfie Devine Westerlo Ashley Phillips Stoke City Bryan Gil Girona Tottenham Hotspur’s loan stars

“You know, when players go on loan, obviously the key for it is for them to get match minutes and development, I think both of those guys have, but it’s even better if they’re part of something that could be special for them in terms of success.

“I think that helps as well in terms of their own self-belief and being part of something successful.

“So yes, super pleased with them, it’ll be a great occasion, and hopefully they get through.”

If the O’s are able to achieve promotion to the Championship by the end of this month, Wellens will surely want to keep hold of the Tottenham pair into next term.

Keeley has played 46 times while Donley has made 51 appearances for the League One side this term.