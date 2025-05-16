Pete Norton/Getty Images

Birmingham City have not offered a winger who is set to be out of contract this summer a deal worth £30,000 per week, according to journalist Alex Dicken.

Blues blew away the competition in League One this season to finish with 111 points to their name and expectations are sky high ahead of life back in the Championship.

The set-up at the club has been dubbed ‘more Premier League’ than that even at Ipswich Town, who went up to the top flight the previous season.

Birmingham also recently saw their academy achieve Category One status and the word is now that they have one of the best youth set-ups in the country.

The club will strengthen over the course of the summer and they are amongst a host of sides chasing Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

He is out of contract at London Road this summer and it had been suggested that Blues were prepared to pay the talent £30,000 per week.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Birmingham have not put a £30,000 per week offer on the table for Poku.

Player On loan from Alfons Sampsted Twente Ben Davies Rangers Kieran Dowell Rangers Birmingham City’s loan stars

Peterborough are keen to avoid seeing Poku head abroad as, if he does so, they will only receive a minimal compensation fee.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has claimed that Poku’s agent says 26 clubs now want the winger.

He was a bright spot in a poor season for Peterborough in League One, though Posh did manage to overturn the odds to beat Birmingham in the EFL Trophy final.

Given the heavy competition for his signature, landing Poku would surely be something of a coup for Birmingham and they have a compelling pitch they can make to the young winger.

However, the lure of going abroad and cutting out the need for a club to pay a substantial fee for Poku is likely to be a big one for his agent, while the player could also benefit with increased wages.