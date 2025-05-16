Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen ‘are aware’ of Liverpool’s discussions with Jeremie Frimpong and they expect the player to reach an agreement with the Reds on personal terms.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool as his contract is set to expire and the Reds have a task on their hands to find his replacement.

Liverpool have managed to quickly identify Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong as the ideal candidate and it is suggested that they are closing in on him, with a deal expected soon.

The 24-year-old has a release clause in his contract, which is set at in the region of €35m, with the Merseyside outfit ready to trigger it to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are currently holding talks with the players’ camp to reach an agreement before they approach Leverkusen.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Leverkusen are well aware that the full-back is currently in talks with Liverpool, even though the Reds have not approached them.

And the Bundesliga outfit are expecting the Dutch international to reach an agreement with Liverpool soon.

Competition Progress Premier League Winners Champions League Last 16 FA Cup Fourth round EFL Cup Runners-up Liverpool’s season

Reds boss Arne Slot has already planned how he wants to utilise Frimpong, who has featured 48 times in all competitions for Leverkusen.

The full-back has contributed 17 goals for the German outfit and the attacking side of his game has garnered praise.

Frimpong won the Bundesliga title and German Cup last season under Xavi Alonso, but the club failed to recreate last season’s performance in the ongoing campaign.

The German outfit will see a host of players leaving them in the summer and if all goes well, then Liverpool fans will see the 24-year-old don their jersey from next season.