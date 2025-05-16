Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers‘ attacking players is attracting the eyes of another club ahead of the summer transfer window and they are ‘highly interested’ in signing him from the Gers.

The Gers are not having a great season as they have missed out on winning any trophies, while their arch-rivals Celtic experienced another successful season.

Barry Ferguson is currently managing the club as the interim boss, with Philippe Clement paying for the side’s poor form with his job earlier in the campaign.

Davide Ancelotti has been expected to become Rangers’ new permanent manager, but he has now decided to stay by his father’s side and become an assistant to the Brazil team.

Regardless of who becomes the new manager, Rangers are expected to see significant changes to their squad this summer.

Now, according to Greek outlet Sportime, Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is a wanted man.

Dessers is a player that Greek top flight side AEK Athens are ‘highly interested’ in signing this summer.

Result Competition PAOK 1-0 AEK Super League AEK 1-2 Panathinaikos Super League AEK 0-2 Olympiacos Super League AEK Athens last three results

The Athens-based club are admirers of what Dessers can do in front of goal and are looking at taking him to Greece.

Morocco forward Hamza Igamane ended the season at Rangers showing promise, but Dessers also showed his presence with 54 appearances and all season.

The Nigerian forward has scored 28 goals and provided seven assists with one Scottish Premiership game to go.

Rangers may decide they want to cash in on Dessers and selling the striker would bring cash into the coffers at Ibrox.

However, any final call may need to wait for the appointment of a new permanent manager at the club.