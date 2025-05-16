Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton look set to receive a loan offer for one of their attackers in the coming weeks as an interested club have ‘started initiatives’ to do a deal.

Big changes are expected at Everton over the course of the summer as David Moyes looks to take them up a level for the first season at a new stadium.

Everton have regularly struggled to score in the Premier League in recent years and this season has been no different.

Strengthening the attack is likely to be a key thing for Moyes to get stuck into, especially with the uncertainty around Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with Beto being linked with a move.

Beto has been linked with Leeds United and Besiktas, and now the Turkish side are stepping up on their interest.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas are plotting to approach Everton with a loan proposal for Beto and have ‘started initiatives’.

It is unclear if the Black Eagles will include an option or obligation to buy in the loan offer to Everton for the Portuguese hitman.

Team Points 1. Galatasaray 86 2. Fenerbahce 78 3. Besiktas 58 4. Samsunspor 57 Turkish Super Lig top four

How open Beto is to joining Besiktas remains to be seen, but Solskjaer will hope he can be tempted to Turkey.

When fit, Calvert-Lewin has been preferred to Beto on many occasions and if Everton sign another striker then the Portuguese may have game time concerns.

Besiktas are also on course to play in Europe next season as they sit in third spot in the Turkish Super Lig table.

That may be a further lure for Beto to move to Turkey as Everton are not involved in European competition next season and have been more concerned about survival rather than looking up the Premier League table.