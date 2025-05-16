Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers forward Gordon Dalziel believes that no club would pay a fee equal to that of Kyogo Furuhashi for Cyriel Dessers and the Gers should keep hold of the striker beyond the summer.

The Nigerian international is close to finishing the season as the club’s highest scorer, having already scored 28 goals in 54 appearances overall.

Despite his presence in front of the goal, he has come under scrutiny because he regularly misses golden opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net.

Rangers fans have often been left frustrated and some have called for him to be dropped from the side or even sold.

Previous Rangers boss Philippe Clement did drop him at times, but the 30-year-old then became the difference-maker from the bench.

Dalziel is therefore happy to have Dessers in the team and believes that the new owners should try to keep him even if they bring in another striker in the summer.

Refuting the idea that Dessers would fetch a fee around the sum Celtic got for Kyogo, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1.04:42): “They are never getting £10m for Dessers, not in a million years.

Country Belgium Netherlands Italy Scotland Countries Cyriel Dessers has played in

“I am going down the road of, I would keep him, I would do everything in my power to keep him even if you are bringing in other centre forwards.

“One thing I liked about him as well, when he was left out under Clement, he didn’t shy away from it. He didn’t go in a huff, he didn’t upset the apple cart.

“He came on got his goals.

“You need goalscorers in your team, 100 per cent and I keep giving backing to him, of course, he frustrates Rangers fans.

“But I think I would rather look at the positives, the amount of goals he scores.

“And it is not just the last two seasons.”

Dalziel believes that what Dessers has going for him is that he has scored at various clubs.

“If you look at his record throughout his career, he scored goals everywhere he went.”

Rangers still have him tied down with a contract running until the summer of 2027.

The expectations are for a busy summer at Ibrox under the stewardship of a new manager and the financial backing of the new owners.

Dessers is already drawing interest, with AEK Athens keen.