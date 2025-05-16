Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon star Maxi Araujo has insisted that Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres is a beast and reminds him a lot of Liverpool great Luis Suarez.

Gyokeres has shown tremendous progress since Sporting Lisbon signed him from Coventry City in 2023.

His Sporting Lisbon career has been studded with match-winning goals, which have put his side in a good position to clinch back-to-back Portuguese league titles.

Gyokeres has just notched up his 100th appearance for the club but could be on the move away from Portugal in the summer.

There is strong interest in the Swedish international from England, where multiple clubs are keen on using his goalscoring ability.

While Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are strong contenders to knock at the door of Sporting Lisbon in the summer, the prospect of a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford is also not being ruled out.

Gyokeres’ Sporting Lisbon team-mate has now gone on to give the two Premier League clubs further encouragement by comparing him with Liverpool and Uruguay legend Suarez.

Result Competition Benfica 1-1 Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Gil Vicente Primeira Liga Boavista 0-5 Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga Sporting Lisbon’s last three results

“Gyokeres? He’s a beast, an animal”, Araujo, a team-mate of the 26-year-old, told Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

“He’s surprised me a lot since the day I arrived.

“He’s like that in training, he’s a competitive animal. He can score three goals and want to score the fourth.

“He reminds me a lot of Luis Suarez.

“He only knows how to score goals, always scoring goals and running after every ball.

“When the team needs something, he pulls a rabbit out of the hat, a corner, a foul.

“Sometimes when the team isn’t doing so well, he’s very important in that minute.”

Gyokeres, who is five goals short of reaching the 100-goal mark for the Portuguese league leaders, has a contract with the club running until the summer of 2028.

Sporting Lisbon are braced for offers for their goalscoring talisman to arrive when the summer transfer window opens.