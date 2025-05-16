Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Liverpool linked Nicolo Rovella has stressed that he wants to spend his entire career with Lazio, in a blow to clubs’ chances of signing him.

The 23-year-old is a Juventus academy player and joined Lazio in the summer of 2023 on a two-year loan deal, with his deal consisting of an obligation to buy clause depending on certain conditions.

In the last two seasons, Rovella has been a key player for Lazio and his performances have caught the attention of Premier League outfits Liverpool and Aston Villa.

It has been suggested that Lazio intend to trigger the buy clause and Rovella has already agreed to a five-year deal which comes with a €50m release clause.

Liverpool and Villa both have the defensive midfielder on their transfer wish list; however, Rovella, aware of the interest from the Premier League, stated that he is happy in Rome.

The midfielder added that he feels flattered to see top clubs like Liverpool and Aston Villa showing interest in him but insisted that he wants to stay with the Roman outfit for life.

“For goodness’ sake, I am flattered that the big names are looking for me, but I am already at a big club”, Rovella told Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato).

“I have a five-year contract and I am happy.

“This club is growing, it has a project that involves me.

“I hope to win a lot here, to bring Lazio back to the top.

“I want to lift more than one cup, that is my mission.

“If it was not clear, I repeat, I want to stay here for life. I did not come here to explode and then go and win at other clubs.”

A defensive midfielder is a possibility at Anfield and the Reds failed to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, who is close to joining Arsenal in the upcoming window.

Marco Baroni’s side could miss out on the Champions League this season and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to tempt him with the lure of playing in the top tier of European competition.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are also following Rovella’s situation, but they might find it hard to convince him to switch if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.