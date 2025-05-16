Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City are considering Liverpool target Nicolo Savona as an alternative target for Flamengo’s Wesley Franca.

The Citizens have three more games left before their season comes to an end, but they have started to prepare for next season, when they will want to be back in the title mix.

Manchester City are set to enter the transfer market to strengthen multiple positions, with signing a right-back high on their agenda.

They have been linked with multiple targets, with Flamengo’s young right Wesley high on their list.

The Sky Blues are pushing to sign the Brazilian, who has been excellent for Flamengo in recent seasons and is considered a key part of their starting line-up.

However, Manchester City have also prepared a contingency plan if they fail to land 21-year-old Wesley, who has a contract with his current club until December 2028.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester City are considering Liverpool target and Juventus star Savona as an alternative for Wesley.

Game Date Wydad Casablanca 18/06 Al Ain 23/06 Juventus 26/06 Manchester City’s Club World Cup opponents

Savona, 22, came through Juventus’ youth system and he has featured 36 times for the Bianconeri this season.

His performances have also caught the attention of Manchester City’s Premier League rivals Liverpool.

It has been suggested that an offer above €20m could tempt Juventus into parting ways with the 22-year-old right-back.

Manchester City also have their eyes on Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, whom Eddie Howe is reluctant to part ways with.

The Sky Blues will take part in FIFA Club World Cup in June and they want to sign a right-back before the tournament

Manchester City have yet to get to an agreement with Flamengo for Wesley and it remains to be seen whether they will shift their focus to Savona in the coming days.