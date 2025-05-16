Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest target Ange-Yoan Bonny is being closely monitored by Chelsea and other Premier League outfits.

The Garibaldis are having a tremendous season under Nuno Espirito Santo and they remain involved in the scrap to finish in a Champions League spot.

With two more games left in the season, which European competition they will be in still hangs in the balance, but that is not stopping Evangelos Marinakis from planning ahead for the upcoming campaign

The Forest hierarchy has identified bringing in a striker as a priority in the upcoming summer and they are digging deep in the market to find one for Nuno.

Parma’s 21-year-old forward Bonny is someone Nottingham Forest have scouted in the past and he is also being chased by some big names in Europe.

Bonny is generating significant interest in the Premier League, with several clubs, including London giants Chelsea, closely following his developments, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

The Forest target has admirers in Italy also, with Serie A league leaders Napoli and Inter Milan are keen on him.

Club Years Tours 2018-2019 Chateauroux 2019-2021 Parma 2021- Ange-Yoan Bony’s career

It is suggested that Napoli have gone to Parma with an offer to sign Bonny, who has two more years left on his contract.

Nuno has only two options available in the centre forward department with Chris Wood and Taiwo Ayoniyi, the latter one recently suffered a horrific injury and his return to action is uncertain.

Bonny joined Parma from French third division side Chateauroux in 2021 and the youngster has featured regularly for them in the past two seasons.

The Frenchman has nine goal contributions so far and has been playing a key role in Parma’s relegation battle this season.

Chelsea have been notorious in the market for signing young players in recent season and a centre forward is high on their agenda.

Nottingham Forest will have a tough time convincing Bonny to join them with Napoli, Chelsea and Inter Milan in the race.