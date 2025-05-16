Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Portsmouth are not plotting a raid for a Sunderland star who is currently away from the Stadium of Light on loan.

John Mousinho steered Portsmouth to safety in the Championship this season despite a rocky start and there is expected to be squad churn over the summer transfer window.

Mousinho has been clear about wanting Rob Atkinson back from Bristol City and is prepared to give the Robins time to decide.

He is also expected to bring in a host of other signings and Sunderland’s defender Nectarios Triantis has been mooted as a potential target.

Triantis is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and has been drawing interest from several sides.

However, according to BBC journalist Andrew Moon, the Australian defender is not someone that Portsmouth will be looking to bring in.

He has impressed north of the border during his spell at Hibernian, but Pompey are not in the mix to take him from Sunderland.

Club Years Sydney NPL 2019 Western Sydney Wanderers 2020-2022 Central Coast Mariners 2022-2023 Sunderland 2023- Hibernian (Ioan) 2024-2025 Nectarios Triantis’ career history

Triantis joined Sunderland from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2023, but has struggled to make an impact in the north east.

It is unclear what Sunderland are planning for the 22-year-old, who may still have much development left in him, however his displays at Hibs have made him a wanted man.

He originally joined Hibernian on loan in the 2024 winter transfer window, before penning a new season long loan last summer.

Triantis’ performances even saw him win a call-up to the senior Australia squad earlier this year.

All eyes will be on who Portsmouth do look to bring in this summer, with swoops for Ryan Ledson and Abdoulie Manneh also having been ruled out as possibilities.