Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Davide Ancelotti, who has been linked with the managerial job at Rangers, has now decided that he does not want to start his managerial career just yet.

Brazil national team bound Carlo Ancelotti, who will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, is Davide’s father.

Davide started his coaching career at Paris Saint-Germain as a fitness coach, and since then, he has assisted his father at several huge clubs.

The 35-year-old has experience working at big European clubs like Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Rangers are expected to appoint a permanent boss to take their next campaign back on track, as they are experiencing a disappointing season.

Barry Ferguson is currently the interim boss of the Gers, but the club have widely not been expected to name him as the next permanent manager.

Davide was suggested to be all but certain to become the new Rangers boss in what would mean the start of his managerial career at Ibrox.

Manager Davide Ancelotti Sean Dyche Steven Gerrard Russell Martin Marco Rose Danny Rohl Gary O’Neil Kevin Muscat Managers linked with Rangers job

However, that will not be the case as Davide has made a key decision.

According to Spanish journalist Alberto Pereiro, Davide has decided to assist his father Carlo with the Brazil squad until the 2026 World Cup.

The Gers now will need to look at other options, as the 35-year-old has now decided that he is not taking a full-time managerial job yet.

He wants to assist Carlo through to the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

Carlo will base himself in Brazil and will not live in Madrid or London.

Serie A side Como were tipped to be in for Davide earlier this week, but now they will have to go into the market for alternatives.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rangers will wait for Davide to become available and give Ferguson a chance to show his steel, or if they will appoint a new boss to have a better next season.