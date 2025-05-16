Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has named his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa for this evening’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Tottenham’s season is dependent upon the Europa League final next week, when they will meet Manchester United, who are also in action tonight at Chelsea to give both teams the same preparation time.

Postecoglou will need to strike a delicate balance between making sure his players are sharp and match ready, but also steering them clear of injury.

The Australian knows too well about injury blows and was given another reminder last weekend when Dejan Kulusevski hurt his knee against Crystal Palace and has now undergone surgery.

With Heung-Min Son just easing his way back, Postecoglou does hand the South Korea attacker more minutes this evening, but will need to be careful.

There are also continued questions about Postecoglou’s position amid a claim Spurs have spoken to Xavi.

The Spurs boss could do with a morale boosting win for his side, ahead of the Europa League final, and has been clear they will go out to win the game.

In goal tonight for Postecoglou in his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa is Antonin Kinsky, while at the back he goes with a four of Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon.

Midfield sees Tottenham play Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray, while Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and Mathys Tel support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou needs to change his Tottenham vs Aston Villa lineup at any time then he has options off the bench and they include Pedro Porro and Richarlison.

Tottenham Lineup vs Aston Villa

Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Davies, Reguilon, Sarr, Gray, Odobert, Moore, Tel, Son

Substitutes: Vicario, Porro, Bissouma, Cassanova, Bentancur, Olusesi, Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke