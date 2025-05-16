Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Lucas Digne believes that the schedule, with the Champions League in it, demands a lot from the players, but success is like a drug which once tasted is demanded more.

The Villa Park club have grown over the three seasons Digne has been there, finishing seventh in his first season, fourth in his second and sixth so far in his third, with six points still to play for.

The 2024/25 season has also been special for the club and the players as they have been given the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Together with progress to the quarter-finals there, Aston Villa have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Digne insists that though the scheduling with the Champions League and FA Cup was taxing, they started to adapt to it.

According to the experienced full-back, success is like a drug and once tasted, there is a demand for more.

And as Aston Villa move forward, the desire for Digne and his team-mates is to succeed in every tournament they enter.

Player Age Matty Cash 27 Lucas Digne 31 Andres Garcia 22 Ian Maatsen 23 Aston Villa’s full-back options

“This schedule demands a lot from every player, the team, everyone at the club”, Digne told French outlet Foot Mercato.

“Personally, I know that from the other clubs I’ve played for in the Champions League, and Emery, of course, knows that perfectly.

“But Villa, as a club, aren’t used to this and need to gain experience. But this is where we want to be.

“Success is a drug. When you taste it, you want more. We want to succeed in every competition we enter.

“It’s been another incredible season for us. There’s no doubt about that.”

Qualification for the Champions League will be key to a productive summer for Emery and his side as they look to make decisions on some of their loan stars such as Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio.