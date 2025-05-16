Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Mikey Moore has signed a contract with Unique Sports Group agency, according to journalist Mike McGrath, amid interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Spurs academy product is very highly rated in north London and he made his debut last season against Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou has involved him heavily with the first team this season and Moore has featured 18 times in all competitions so far for Spurs, including making five appearances in the Europa League.

He also scored his first goal for Tottenham in their group league game against Elfsborg in January, helping his team secure a 3-0 victory.

In August, Tottenham decided to offer Moore his first professional contract and tied him down for three years.

His exploits for Tottenham have not gone unnoticed, as German giants Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in him.

The Bundesliga outfit also contacted Moore’s agents to explore a possible move for the young winger.

Opponents Competition Elfsborg Europa League Bristol Rovers EFL Trophy Blackburn Rovers U21s Premier League 2 Mikey Moore’s goals this season

Dortmund are famous for signing young players and developing them and in the past they picked up players like Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho from English clubs.

Now Moore has signed a contract with a new agency known as Unique Sports Group.

USG have several talented English players on their books in the form of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

The 17-year-old’s current agency also works for his fellow Tottenham team-mate Brennan Johnson.

Moore will want regular first-team football to aid his development and Dortmund might offer him the opportunity which, in return, could tempt the Spurs star to consider a move.

Now all eyes will be on Tottenham to see what they have in mind for their talented youngster going into next season.