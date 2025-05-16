Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering making an offer’ for Serie A defender Koni De Winter, amidst strong interest in the player from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

De Winter spent three years in Juventus’ academy and was loaned out a couple of times by the Old Lady top speed up his development.

The Belgian defender joined Genoa permanently on a deal worth €8m last summer and also made his debut for Belgium’s senior team last year.

De Winter missed ten league games due to a hamstring injury, but he has been an integral part of the Genoa team whenever fit.

Now, only following his first season at the club, he is attracting big-name clubs in Italy and in England.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Crystal Palace and West Ham are in the mix for De Winter, along with Inter and Napoli.

Tottenham are also keen on the centre-back and are ‘considering making an offer’ to take him to north London.

Club Years Juventus 2018-2024 Empoli (loan) 2022-2023 Genoa (loan) 2023-2024 Genoa 2024- Koni De Winter’s career history

Tottenham could see Cristian Romero move on over the course of the summer transfer window, while Ben Davies is now into his 30s.

Napoli and Inter are currently leading the race for the Belgium defender and will look to keep him in Serie A, but the English clubs are also very much in the mix.

Genoa want €30m for the centre-back and it remains to be seen if any of the interested English clubs will be able to snatch De Winter from the Serie A giants.

The Rossoblu currently sit in 13th spot in the Italian top flight and are well away from relegation danger, with De Winter having played his part.