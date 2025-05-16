George Wood/Getty Images

Carl Rushworth, who has been mooted as one for West Ham United to watch, ‘wants to be’ a number one in the Premier League or a top European league.

The shot-stopper has struggled to command the level of game time he wants while on the south coast at Brighton and is now preparing to move on from the Seagulls this summer.

Rushworth has turned down a new deal to remain with Brighton and has a clear idea about what he wants for his next step.

He ‘wants to be’ a number 1 at a Premier League club or in a top European league, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Rushworth ‘would also consider dropping into the Championship’ if it was the right proposal.

The highly-rated goalkeeper is likely to have a number of options on the table and West Ham were suggested to be one to watch regarding him.

The Hammers are looking for a homegrown talent to slot into their goalkeeping department, but Rushworth’s stance could place doubt over that possibility.

Player Age Lukasz Fabianski 40 Wes Foderingham 34 Alphonse Areola 32 Krisztian Hegyi 22 West Ham’s goalkeeping options

West Ham are saying goodbye to Lukasz Fabianski this summer, but Alphonse Areola is their first choice goalkeeper.

That may mean that Rushworth would not go to the London Stadium as number 1 and that would not fit into his plans.

Brighton have Rushworth under contract until the summer of 2027 and he has been providing cover for Bart Verbruggen.

Despite being a young age for a goalkeeper at just 23 years old, Rushworth feels the need to play on a regular basis and wants to do so at a high level.

He did get regular football in the Championship with Swansea City, where he was on loan, in the 2023/24 season.

Hull City signed him on loan last summer, but Brighton brought him back to the south coast in the winter transfer window.