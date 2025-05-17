Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aston Villa‘s staff are delighted with the mentality and dedication shown in training by Axel Disasi and have already started to speak to the Chelsea loan star about him staying at Villa Park.

Disasi found game time tough to come by at Chelsea and was wanted by several sides in the winter transfer window, with Aston Villa winning the hunt to land him on loan.

At Villa Park, he has been used in different roles and though he is not a guaranteed starter, he has managed to leave an impression on manager Unai Emery and the coaching team.

Of the eleven league games Aston Villa have played since the arrival of Disasi, the 27-year-old has played in seven, one of which he has missed against his parent club.

Emery and his coaching staff have been impressed by the player’s attitude in training and do not want to end their association with him early.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aston Villa have started to talk to Disasi about the possibility of him staying on at Villa Park.

Villa are standing by to open talks with Chelsea when they know which European competition they will be in next term.

Game Minute booked in Liverpool (H) 23rd Brighton (A) 90th Axel Disasi’s Aston Villa bookings

Much could depend on whether Aston Villa can qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Disasi though is not only wanted by Aston Villa.

It is suggested that other Premier League sides are already starting to look into Disasi’s situation as they have been impressed with him.

Aston Villa though look in the box seat as the defender is already at Villa Park and settled in under Emery.